Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Sept. 12
Monday, Sept. 6, Open Game, N/S, 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler; E/W, 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Susan Bowness and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Al Lowie and Dorothy Olson, 4. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 2. Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton; E/W, 1. Dale Simpson and Sue Lloyd, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin
Wednesday, Sept. 8, Open Game, N/S, 1. Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 4. Ted Davison and Al Lowrie, 1st in C. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.
Thursday, Sept. 9, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 2. (tie) Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, with Audrey Larkin and Annie Thomasson.
Friday, Sept. 10, Limited Game, 1.Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 3. Randy Whitten and Bill McClelland.
Saturday, Sept. 11, Open Game, N/S, 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 3. John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 4. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 5. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 6. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W 1. (tie) Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, with Pat and Jim Blank, 3. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 4. Berry Craven and David Cook, 5. Chris Brown and Dick Walsh.
Sunday, Sept. 12, Swiss Team Tournament, 1.Team 4, Bill Seidensticker, captain, 2. Team 6, David Cook, captain, 3. (tie) Teams 10 and 12, Ray Fiorillo and Berry Craven, captains, 5. Team 1, Ron Johnson, captain, 6. Team 11, Ted Davison, captain, 7. Team 8, Dale Simpson, captain, 8. Team 5, Betsy Armstrong, captain, 9. (tie) Teams 3, 7, and 9, Sue Griggs, Harriet McCollum, and Andree Bayliss, captains, 12. Team 2, Pat Blank, captain.
Results for Week Ended Sept. 19
Monday, Sept. 13, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg; E/W, 1. Al Lowrie and Dorothy Olson, 2. Richard Venditti and Bruce Connors, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Walter Stohler and Paula Lyszyk.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Dick Walsh, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken, 2. Dale Simpson and Norma Yauger.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, Open Game, N/S, 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 3. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 4. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood.
Thursday, Sept. 16, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 3. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 4. Jakki Whitten and Patricia Beranek; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope.
Friday, Sept. 17, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 2. Mickey and George Wirtiz, 3. Betsy McCracken and Arlene Jenkins; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Pat and Jim Blank
Sunday, Sept. 19, Open Game, 1. Sharon Russell and Faye Gasaway, 2. Berry Craven and Karyn Kline, 3. Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Sept. 13, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. John and Celeste Lewis, 2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 3. Mac and Jacque Doubles.
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Sept. 20, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 3. Ann Buies and Joanne Martin.
