Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Dec. 12
- Monday, Dec. 13, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly2. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 3. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton E/W 1. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 2. Karyn Kline and Mary Hamblen, 3. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, Tied for 2 nd in B. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker; Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Harriet McCollum and Betsy Rainoff E/W 1. Susan Bowness and Al Beranek, 2. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins
- Wednesday, Dec. 15, Open Game, N/S 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Berry Craven and Pete Goldberg, 3. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 4. Sue Lloyd and Petie Graeter, 5. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker E/W 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Richard Venditti and Jim Gentz, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Lynne and David Berkebile
- Thursday, Dec. 16, Limited Game, N/S 1. Betty Austin and Dick Walsh, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 4. Jean Funderburg and Pat Anderson E/W 1. Norma Yauger and Betsy McCracken, 2. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 3. Robert Kinsman and Andree Bayliss, 4. Chris Brown and Hal Blake
- Friday, Dec. 10, Open Game, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Dec. 13, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2/3. (tie) Diane Wood and Gail Mobley with Mac and Jacque Doubles; 2nd in B: Catherine McLaurin and Peggy Jones.
