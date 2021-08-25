Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Week Ended Aug. 15
Monday, Aug. 9, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bruce Connors and Richard Venditti, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Connie Dominguez and Susan Bowness; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Karyn Kline and Mary Hamblen, 3. Karen and David Cook.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, Limited Game, 1. Lefreda Williams and Dick Walsh, 2. Mickey Wirtz and Cara Hardinger, 2nd in B. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, Open Game, N/S, 1. Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 4. Janie Moser and Brian Scott; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 1st in C. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown.
Thursday, Aug. 12, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 2. Dale Simpson and Eileen Lowrie; E/W, 1. Lin Hutaff and Phyllis Clark, 2. Audrey Larkin and Larry Wohlford, 1st in C. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody.
Friday, Aug. 13,,Limited Game, N/S 1. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary; E/W, 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 2. Chris Brown and Hal Blake.
Sunday, Aug. 15, No Game.
Week Ended Aug. 22
Monday, Aug. 16, Open Game, N/S, 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. Janie Moser and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler; E/W, 1. Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti, 2. (tie) Karen and David Cook, with Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, Aug. 17, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; E/W, 1. Lefreda Williams and Dick Walsh, 2. George Wirtz and Sue Lloyd, 3. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bruce Connors and Walter Stohler, 2. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 3. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 1st in C. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Peter Goldberg and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Jim Gentz and Paulette Clayton.
Thursday, Aug. 19, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Eileen Lowrie and Rosemary Mauriello, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 3. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde; E/W, 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. Patricia Beranek and Jakki Whitten, 3. Duane Shelton and Randy Whitten.
Friday, Aug. 20, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 2. Sue Lloyd and Dale Simpson, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Mickey and George Wirtz, 2. Pat and Jim Blank
Sunday, Aug. 22, No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results for Aug. 16
1. John and Celeste Lewis, 2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Henry, 3. Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
John and Celeste Lewis place ninth out of 182 pairs nationwide.
Results for Aug. 23
1. (tie) John and Celeste Lewis, with Joanne Martin and Betty Lewis, 3. Mac and Jacque Doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.