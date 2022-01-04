Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Jan. 3, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin; 2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey; 2nd in B: Diane Wood and Gail Mobley.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, the Buie-Martin pair came in second place out of 137 pairs playing in 45 clubs nationwide.
