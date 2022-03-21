Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, under the direction of Club Manager Bill McClelland.
Thursday, March 10
N/S 1. Betty Austin and Dick Walsh, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 3. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton
E/W 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 3. Diane Dostie and Annie Thomasson
Friday, March 11
1.Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally, 2nd in B. Pat and Jim Blank
Monday, March 14
N/S 1. Berry Craven and Pete Goldberg,2. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 3. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Bruce Connors, 2. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 3. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 4. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 5. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, March 15
N/S 1. Ed and Jean Weiler, 2. Arlene Jenkins and Randy Whitten
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken
Wednesday, March 16
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Jeff Chulay and Tom Dressing, 3. Tony Embrey and Betsy Armstrong
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Bruce Connors, 2. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 3. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 4. Wendy Preble and Nancy McNally
Belle Meade Bridge
Duplicate bridge on Tuesday, March 15
1st N/S 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Barbara Ewing and Judy Mills
1st E/W 1. Eleanor Carrher and June Kirkland, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushsee
Third Thursday olde-timey bridge results from Thursday, March 17:
1st - June Kirkland
2nd - Nelda Cockman
3rd - Carolyn Follansbee
4th - Dave Jenkins
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game, in Laurinburg, on Monday, March 14, under the direction of Brian Potter.
1. Betty Lewis and Patsy Smith;
2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin;
2nd in B: John and Celeste Lewis.
