Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Dec. 5
Monday, Nov. 29, Open Game, N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, 2. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth, 4. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.
Tuesday, Nov. 30, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; E/W, 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 3. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark, 4. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly; E/W, 1. Jeff Chulay and Pete Goldberg, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. (tie) Karyn Kline and Joanne Thorne, with Betsy Armstrong and Mary Hamblen.
Saturday, Dec. 4, Sandhills Duplicate Bridge Players Association’s Christmas Bridge Tournament, Section A, N/S, 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Sue Lloyd and Mary Hamblen, 3. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 4. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. (tie) Robert Richardson and J.P. Miller, with Nancy Parker and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Petie Graeter and Jean Klick, 5. Philip Deturk and Wendy Preble.
Section B, N/Sm 1. Andree Bayliss and Mary Sutton, 2. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Johanna Edgar and Harriet McCollum, 2. Jakki and Randy Whitten, 3. Sue Leary and Bob Beck, 4. Robert Kinsman and Lefreda Williams.
Section C, 1.Cathy Steele and Barbara Golla, 2. Dick and Barb Leuth, 3. Brantley Clifton and Tony Montgomery.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Dec. 6, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3/4. (tie) Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Mac and Jacque Doubles.
