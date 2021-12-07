Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.

The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.

Schedule

  • Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
  • Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
  • Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
  • Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
  • Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
  • Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Results for Week Ended Dec. 5

Monday, Nov. 29, Open Game, N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, 2. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth, 4. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; E/W, 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 3. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark, 4. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly; E/W, 1. Jeff Chulay and Pete Goldberg, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. (tie) Karyn Kline and Joanne Thorne, with Betsy Armstrong and Mary Hamblen.

Saturday, Dec. 4, Sandhills Duplicate Bridge Players Association’s Christmas Bridge Tournament, Section A, N/S, 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Sue Lloyd and Mary Hamblen, 3. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 4. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. (tie) Robert Richardson and J.P. Miller, with Nancy Parker and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Petie Graeter and Jean Klick, 5. Philip Deturk and Wendy Preble.

Section B, N/Sm 1. Andree Bayliss and Mary Sutton, 2. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Johanna Edgar and Harriet McCollum, 2. Jakki and Randy Whitten, 3. Sue Leary and Bob Beck, 4. Robert Kinsman and Lefreda Williams.

Section C, 1.Cathy Steele and Barbara Golla, 2. Dick and Barb Leuth, 3. Brantley Clifton and Tony Montgomery.

Bridge-at-the-Village

Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Dec. 6, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.

Results

1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3/4. (tie) Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Mac and Jacque Doubles.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days