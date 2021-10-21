Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Fourth Friday at 10 a.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 49 or less points
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Oct. 17
Monday, Oct. 11, Open Game, N/S, 1. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 3. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell; E/W, 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Chris Brown and Hal Blake.
Tuesday, Oct. 12, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Dick Walsh, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W 1. (tie) Chris Brown and Betty Austin, with Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins, 3. (tie) Cara Hardinger and Mickey Wirtz, with Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ray and Nancy Fiorillo, 2. Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline, 3. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. Petie Graeter and John Brubaker, 2. Sue Lloyd and Pete Goldberg, 3. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown. Thursday, Oct. 14, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 4. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin; E/W, 1. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 4. Patricia Beranek and Diane Dostie.
Friday, Oct. 15, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Bob Beck and Susan Leary, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth.
Sunday, Oct. 17, Open Game, No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Oct. 18, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin; 1st in B: John and Celeste Lewis, 2/3 in B tie: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.