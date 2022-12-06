N/S 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Nancy and Bob Nielsen; E/W 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
Bridge at the Village
Monday, Nov. 28, afternoon common game
1. Mac Doubles and Jim Heiman; 2. Doug and Connie Harris; 1st in B. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley, 2nd-Tied in B. John and Celeste Lewis with Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin.
In last week’s game, Nov. 21, in the top 10 percent common game results, the pair Ann Buie and Joanne Martin came in 15th out of 196 North/South pairs playing in 112 299er clubs nationwide.
In the general common game, the Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey pair playing in the Howeller movement placed 30th out of 526 pairs playing in 64 clubs nationwide. Doug and Connie Harris also placed 40th out of 120 Howeller pairs playing in 37 clubs.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Monday, Nov. 28
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 2. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 3. Karyn Kline and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, Nov. 29
1.Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette
Wednesday, Nov. 30
N/S 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Tim Laverty and Tom Arnette, 4. John Brubaker and Brian Scott; 1st in C. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2nd-Tied. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey with Pete Goldberg and Berry Craven, 4. Millicent Moats and Harriet McCollum, 2nd in C. Randy Whitten and Sue Lloyd
