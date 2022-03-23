Learn how to start the conversations that will help you and your family prepare for the future. The community is invited to attend a free program sponsored by the Southern Pines Pubic Library and Aging Outreach Services on Wednesday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m., at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Bring your bag lunch and questions. Guest speakers are Ashley Seace, an AOS care management associate, and town librarian Laurel Holden. Learn what legal documents you’ll need before a crisis occurs. Attendees will receive a copy of “Five Wishes” and an AOS Life Planning guide.
Light refreshments will be served. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 692-8235.
