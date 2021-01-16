The deadline for submissions for a signature work of art for Cone Health’s new Outpatient Women’s Center is extended to Jan. 31. 

In December, Cone Health announced that they are accepting letters of interest from North Carolina-based artists for a signature art piece in the outpatient women's services building. Opening for patients this spring, the outpatient women’s services building offers exceptional, comprehensive, and convenient care for women of all ages and stages of life.

To truly be for all women, the space must be welcoming to women regardless of their stage of life, status, background, or health condition. Cone Health believes that art is an integral part of creating a sense of belonging and can bring the female experience to life.  

Goals of the signature art piece project include: 

• Accentuate the lobby with artwork. 

• Connect art and wellness in an engaging and meaningful way. 

• Reflect the women's services mission and exemplify it in a creative and innovative way. 

• Provide an opportunity for community engagement and ownership with the patrons — both young and old. 

• Create a visually stunning work of art that inspires wonder and compassion. 

Cone Health is partnering with ArtsGreensboro to manage the application process for artists' submissions. In its role as the arts council, ArtsGreensboro is Guilford County’s largest source of dedicated financial support, funding arts, and culture.

Through its robust and competitive grant program, ArtsGreensboro supports individual artists, arts organizations, and educators. They invest in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support the integration of arts in schools, build capacity for the arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. 

Letters of Interests will be accepted via ArtsGreensboro's grant portal.Three artists will be selected to complete a full application with a due date of Feb. 28, 2021, with an anticipated selection between March 31-April 15. The project completion date is set for Sept. 1. Artists must be based in North Carolina.  

To review the call to artists, application requirements and to apply, go to https://www.artsgreensboro.org/cone-health-loi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days