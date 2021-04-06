There oughta be a law requiring Moore Countians to attend at least one performance by Mitch Capel, aka Gran’Daddy Junebug — storyteller, poet, historian, author and son of the late Felton Capel, who for decades left an indelible mark not only on business, but on diversity in Southern Pines.
In 2009, Capel’s awards were crowned by an invitation from the Smithsonian Institution to perform at Barack Obama’s inauguration: At first he thought it was a prank, and hung up. Once the details were verified Capel was flown to Washington for the experience of a lifetime.
“I looked out into the audience and saw all those familiar faces of actors, senators, professional athletes. I cried when I saw my name (on the program).”
Obviously, neither Netflix nor IMAX, podcasts nor Zoom have replaced in-person storytelling, an art old by Biblical times. Capel’s portrayals of Black poets and writers rise above the narrative to a stunning humanity.
A tiny glimpse of his talents will be on display at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11 (rain date April 18) at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater, when Capel joins the cast of “Who Murdered Grandma Poo-Poo?” — a play written and performed by the Flo-Town Wisdom Players, a seniors’ organization in Florence, S.C.
Despite the “murder,” the play is rated family-friendly, with admission by donation.
Joining Capel will be the stellar musician/pastoral orator the Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines. Murphy, also a member of the Southern Pines Town Council, has since 1983, played piano at Pinehurst Resort and elsewhere. Unfortunately, Capel – whose gigs take him across the U.S. – seldom performs locally. “A prophet (is not honored) in his own country...” he says, quoting the Proverb.
Sooo, what’s the story?
The Flo-Town Wisdom Players, founded by Brenda Brown, originated in a Florence senior center, in 2017. Their mission: To promote social, cognitive, emotional and physical well-being of older adults by writing, producing and acting in plays, possibly dinner theater. Not with literary complications employed by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Not even Dame Agatha Christie. Just stories to entertain families and townsfolk.
Murphy heard of the group from a parishioner who lives in Florence. He was impressed.
“Seniors acting instead of bingo,” he pondered, remembering a similar experience at a church in Laurinburg, where “I was just a prop.”
Way too modest. Murphy, in trench coat, long muffler and fedora, with booming voice and wicked smile, cuts quite the dramatic figure
Murphy approached Capel: “I can’t turn Paul down. When my family needed him, he was always there.” Besides, Capel continued, “I thought it was cool. We need some laughter about now. I can’t wait to get in front of a live audience again.”
The friends drove to Florence for a rehearsal, which “Got my wheels turning,” Murphy says. After they signed on, the part of Uncle Charlie was written in for Capel and Rev. Ready added for Murphy, who follows a higher muse: “In the beginning God created in people the opportunity for laughter.”
The plot: Tried and true. At a family reunion set in the 1970s Grandma Poo-Poo announces the contents of her will, which sets off machinations among the relatives. Even Rev. Ready has his hand out for a suspicious “donation to the church.” To enhance the plot, Murphy wrote and will play suspense music (remember the slasher score for “Psycho”?), as well as a theme for each character. Neither Capel nor Murphy dares hint at the murderer’s identity, if indeed they know it.
“Grandma Poo-Poo” in two acts with a cast of Social Securityites was Flo-Town Players’ first endeavor, premiering in 2017. By now, the seniors have it down pat. “It’s fairly easy to stage. We bring all the stuff with us,” including costumes and props, says Brenda Brown. Helpers include “junior seniors” under the required membership age of 50.
Audience participation keeps things lively.
Still, why bother taking the show on the road?
Murphy and Capel must be very convincing. Or, have an ulterior motive.
Hint: Gran’Daddy Junebug is now a granddaddy himself. Do Capel and Murphy fantasize Sandhills seniors making Broad Street into Broadway?
Whatever, the Flo-Town Wisdom Players motto, based on Psalm 92:14, applies: “We’re not finished yet, and neither are you!”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
