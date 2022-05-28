Broadway’s Amanda Lea Lavergne stars as the brassy entertainer Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes,” presented June 10-12, by Sandhills Repertory Theatre at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the Sandhills Community College campus.
A former Rockette, Lavergne is also choreographing the popular Cole Porter show about a ship filled with interesting characters. She’ll be joined by Daniel Plimpton, Darien Crago, Michael Pizzi, Marc Bernard, Greg Roderick in starring roles, plus a 15-piece orchestra and several dancers from Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular.
“This is a huge undertaking,” said Dr. Michael Pizzi, of Sandhills Repertory Theatre. “You’ll hear all your favorites like “I Get a Kick Out of You, and You’re the Top.”
A former NYC actor and occupational therapist, Pizzi founded Sandhills Repertory Theatre (SRT) as a nonprofit organization to bring small cast musical theater shows and Broadway actors to perform locally.
“We’ve been pretty successful with building our audiences. Usually we have three or four in a cast but I’ve always wanted to branch into bigger productions,” Pizzi said, noting SRT presented “Carousel,” with a full orchestra, a few years back. “People loved it! So I thought, let’s do that again.”
The large ensemble cast for “Anything Goes” features a number of local performers, including Dr. Marc Bernard, in the role of Elisha Whitney. A podiatrist, Bernard and his wife moved to Moore County from the West Coast a few years ago.
“As soon as we got here I saw an article in The Pilot about Michael. We had a lot of parallels — we both have prior careers in musical theater in New York, we both teach, and we both founded nonprofit organizations,” Bernard said.
Bernard founded Operation Footprint 40-plus years ago, as a humanitarian group to provide free surgical care to indigent children in El Salvador, Honduras, India and Mexico, who suffer from a variety of inherited and acquired conditions of the foot and ankle.
He continues to serve as a co-director of the organization, and continues to lecture on reconstructive surgery for children with these kinds of conditions.
“I moved to North Carolina because I listened to my wife,” Bernard said, with a laugh. “I spent 38 years in practice and a good chunk of that time was with an old friend who had retired to Southern Pines with his wife. I was traveling all over the country to lecture and my old friend asked me to take a side trip to come visit. He showed me around and I said, ‘Wow!’ It’s the story we’ve all heard 100 times living here.”
Bernard, who grew up in a row house in Brooklyn, purchased 11 acres in Foxfire, where he and his wife raise horses, goats and cats. “I pinch myself when I look outside.”
Bernard has performed in SRT’s “An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” “Carousel,” and “Back to Broadway, Finally,” among other productions.
As a college student, Bernard performed as a young sailor in a summer stock production of “Anything Goes.” “Now I’m playing the old fart, eccentric millionaire named Elias Whitney. Everything that goes around comes around,” laughed Bernard.
Pizzi also performed in “Anything Goes,” during his senior high school musical production.
A few years later, as a young professional he performed in “Anything Goes” at a dinner theater in Lancaster, Pa., where he met Amanda Lea Lavergne.
“I was so taken by her talent! We became friends and have kept in touch,” Pizzi said. “When I started thinking about this show, I knew I didn’t want to do it without her. I gave here a call, and she said she’d love too. That is pretty much how it started.
“I’m really proud to have assembled this amazing group of people and especially proud to have about 20 to 25 local people helping out. Sandhills Repertory Theatre is a professional organization but, when I can, I like to include community members because we are all part of this wonderful community.”
Showtimes are Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m., featuring a special performance by the Sophisticated Ladies; and Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, in Pinehurst.
Tickets are $35 for regular admission, $65 for preferred seating; and $110 for VIP lounge chair seating; purchase online now at TicketMeSandhills.org or www.sandhillsrep.org.
