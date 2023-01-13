Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’ most-watched ongoing series, “Antiques Roadshow,” heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America’s hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for Season 28 with stops in five cities, including a visit to Raleigh on Tuesday, May 16. The historic venue where filming will be held will be revealed closer to the event date.
At the appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
“Taking ‘Antiques Roadshow’ across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I am thrilled for the show to return to Raleigh 14 years after our last visit and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!”
From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” per city will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy Award nominated production’s 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.
With a focus on health and safety, all production events will continue to follow “Antiques Roadshow’s” COVID-19 policies. Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.
Produced by GBH, “Antiques Roadshow” is seen by around 6 million viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c p.m. on PBS.
Admission to the “Antiques Roadshow” event is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 13. For complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.
Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries have a deadline of Thursday, Feb. 9. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.
For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the “Antiques Roadshow” sweepstakes, you must be a resident of U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be U.S. residents only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.