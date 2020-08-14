The Women of Sacred Heart announce that their annual white elephant sale will be held this year in the parish hall and outside, with new dates.
A “sneak peek” night will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. A $2 admission fee will be charged.
On Friday, Aug. 28, the sale runs from noon until 6 p.m., and resumes Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 to 11 a.m.
“With the support of our pastor — and because we have received donations since January, which have filled three-plus storage units, the committee has decided to hold the sale,” says a spokesman. “The committee has established protocols so you will feel safe when you attend. Masks are required as well as social distancing. Many of the items will be outside.”
Funds raised by the sale go to support Sacred Heart Church, its mission church in Robbins and more than 10 community organizations in Moore County.
The church is located at 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst.
