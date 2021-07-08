Get ready to roll for kids at the 14th Annual Backyard Bocce Bash to benefit Sandhills Children’s Center.
“If you’ve never played bocce ball, don’t worry,” says Robin Duff, community relations representative at Sandhills Children’s Center. “If you can roll a ball, you can play bocce.”
Teams of four will take the field at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive in Southern Pines on Saturday, Aug. 21. Teams are guaranteed three games in the round-robin tournament, with winners advancing to the play-offs held after a break for lunch.
There’s also a losers’ bracket that teams can buy into for $20. All proceeds raised help provide vital therapies to children who have special developmental needs.
“The Backyard Bocce Bash is a big, fun tailgate party,” says Duff. “Bocce is very easy to play, and it’s a chance to get together for a friendly little competition for a great cause.”
Teams can get registered for as little as $25 per player, or get more information at www.SandhillsChildrensCenter.org.
