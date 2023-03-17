What if you lived out your very own coming-of-age story amid a global pandemic? What if thousands of people watched it happen live online? What songs would you sing, what stories would you tell, and what secrets would you give away?
Join musician, entertainer and Pinecrest graduate Annelle Staal for a night of music, comedy and storytelling on the Sunrise Theater stage Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Staal crafts soulful lush indie pop with elements of folk and rock, and has a “wide wing span” of styles, ranging from sunny acoustics, moody ballads and nostalgic pop. Their second studio project was the eight-track riveting album “Heart on My Sleeve,” released in October 2020. The small album strips both their heart and sound bare, and serves as a commentary on self love, discovery and courage.
“Mr. Christmas,” Staal’s debut holiday single charmed the internet in 2020, with a goofy music video and relatable story featuring beloved sights from around the Southern Pines — including the Sunrise Theater.
When Staal’s tour was canceled by the global pandemic, they turned to the internet to share their music and discovered a whole new world.
A pioneer in the world of virtual performance and a visionary in their artistry, Staal tells a story about what it means to be an independent artist, a full-time entertainer online and a young human living in a brave new world. Celebrated by DIVA magazine, Earmilk, ABC News and Buzzfeed for their creativity and courage, Steal’s sultry voice and lyrically driven studio projects are impossible to ignore. The young artist’s debut full-length album is anticipated in 2023, and includes singles “Lemon Days,” “Indoors,” “New People,” “Turquoise,” and “Hindsight Bias” and “Tonight” promising fuller version of their smooth, sultry sound and imagery-rich lyrical voice. You can also watch Staal live on Twitch.tv/annelle every weekend.
Tickets are $18; available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera.
