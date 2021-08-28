The Artists League of the Sandhills presents an exhibit of works from members Brandon Sanderson and Daniel Conrad titled “Species … From the Minds of Sanderson and Conrad.” An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The show will feature paintings of animals and will capture the exciting and different styles of both artists.
“Because of their love for animals, the artists are donating 10 percent of their commissions to the Moore County Humane Society,” says a spokesman.
The arts have been in Daniel Conrad’s family for generations, whether in music, photography or fine art. His fine art background was developed by formal education, mentorships and self-instruction. Conrad says his process is creating a composition and then visualizing a story while adding elements to frame the story. Then, with the use of color, texture, light, and brush strokes his story comes to life. Much of his work is representational, however, some pieces have been anthropomorphic (giving human qualities to non-human things). He works with oil on canvas, watercolor and colored pencil.
Entering his 20th year as a professor and 26th as an artist, Brandon Sanderson is a professor of art, teaching printmaking and drawing at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. For as long as he can remember, Sanderson says his artwork has been based on the interaction of mechanical and organic parts within himself and in the world around him. Having artificial parts such as pins in a knee and re-constructed inner ears, he found, and still finds, the tool, the android, the automaton to be an appropriate symbol of our capacity for alienation, devastation and simultaneously growth and creation. Recently that work has grown to focus on his life long hearing disability and the effect it has on his life experiences.
Sanderson says, “It is a situation of attempting to find comfort in discomfort, of accepting what I cannot change, changing what I can and simply pushing through.”
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery, The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.
“We have the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills, with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view,” says a spokesman.
Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.net for information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
