The Rev. Michael J. McKinnon, known as “Father Michael,” started a new Anglican Church in Moore County in September, known as The Church of the Advent - Anglican.
An established church in Whispering Pines graciously opened their doors to McKinnon and his small, but now growing church family and, as a result, Advent Church held their first four Sunday Services in Whispering Pines. However, the hosting church is presently in between pastors and thus unable to host a new church long term.
McKinnon and his church family became desperate to find a more permanent place to worship for the next year or so; a place to grow until they are ready to purchase a property and facility of their own. They looked into several opportunities in the Carthage area, but to no avail.
Enter Pastor Frank Waugh of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, in Southern Pines.
“Shortly after moving to Moore County, I received an email from Pastor Frank Waugh. He was excited that we were planting a new church in Moore County and offered to assist us in any way he could,” McKinnon said. “The two of us quickly became friends and found that we had a shared interest in becoming involved in and serving the greater community, especially our military and their families, first responders, and those in need of food and clothing.”
When the new Anglican church was searching to find a place to worship and minister, Waugh and his church family warmly extended the right hand of Christian fellowship to them.
“When all the other doors were closing the doors of Our Saviour Lutheran Church were opening,” said McKinnon. “We are so grateful.”
The (Anglican) Church of the Advent is now worshipping on Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m., and at other times during the week in the original Mission Chapel of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, which will soon be celebrating their 60th anniversary as a church.
“Here we are, about to celebrate our 60th anniversary as a church, and a new mission church, just starting out, is worshiping in our original chapel and using our original Altar,” Waugh said. “This is a God-thing.”
Both McKinnon and Waugh have a desire to work together in serving the greater community.
McKinnon also teaches Christian Apologetics at All Saints’ Christian Academy in Cameron. He sees education as an important opportunity to invest in the future.
“I’m excited to see what God has in store for our two communities serving together. Are their differences between Lutherans and Anglicans?Yes. But I have found a brother in Father Michael who has the same heart as I do for serving the greater community. This is no coincidence. I believe God has us working together for a reason,” Waugh said.
“Together we can make a difference,” McKinnon added.
If you would like to know more about The (Anglican) Church of the Advent, see their website at TheChurchoftheAdvent.org or call Father Michael McKinnon at (910) 585-4305.
If you would like to know more about Our Saviour Lutheran Church, see their website at wwww.oursaviouronline.org or call (910) 692-2662.
