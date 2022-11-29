Kathy and John Snyder estimate they have wrapped more than 10,000 books since they began volunteering as gift wrappers for The Country Bookshop’s Angel Tree project.
“It’s one of the highlights of our holiday season,” Kathy says. “We rearrange our dining room as a wrapping station and really do look forward to it every year.”
The Country Bookshop Angel Tree is a little different than some other Angel Tree projects: This one is all about books!
This year’s tree holds more than 700 colorful paper ornaments, on the front of which can be found the name of a child, their age, and sometimes, the title of the book they would like to own. All children are students from one of the local Head Start programs, children defined as “food insecure” by their elementary school, or youth who are part of at-risk programs.
Bookshop employees Cass Webb and Jenna Arter have spent the last few weeks carefully tying ribbons on each ornament.
“It really is fun,” says Arter. “I just love seeing all the different books children really want to read and thinking about all the happy kids relaxing with a book they love over their winter break.”
Those wishing to support the tree may choose one of three options: choose a name and purchase a book for that child; choose a book and allow a staff member to match the book with a name; or simply make a donation that will be used to purchase books for any children left on the tree following the deadline.
This year’s Angel Tree has an initial deadline of Monday, Dec. 5, to allow time for books to be wrapped and delivered before students leave on break. However, the tree will remain up until all requests have been granted.
Customers will receive a 20 percent discount for each book donated. Contributions may also be made over the telephone with a credit card. To donate or for more information, call The Country Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.
Angie Tally is the children’s department manager of The Country Bookshop, in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.