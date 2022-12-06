The Malcolm Blue Farm will be open and decorated in the fashion of the 1800s on Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy the spirit of Christmas past with music and light refreshments, children’s activities such as letters to Santa with feather pens and making bird feeders.
Located at 1177 Bethesda Road, this is a free event sponsored by the town of Aberdeen.
A trip to the Malcolm McMillan Blue farmstead is a trip back in time to the days the Sandhills area was known as the Pine Barrens. The 1825 farmhouse and museum, which sit on 7.5 acres ,provides insight into the lives of early pioneers in the area.
According to the town’s history, Malcolm Blue’s father and grandfather came to North Carolina in the l760s as part of the mass migration of Scottish highlanders. Blue donated land near his farm for the 1860 Bethesda Church and served as an elder in the historic old Presbyterian congregation for 40 years.
The house, a vernacular interpretation of late Federal and modest Greek Revival architecture, is one of the county’s oldest buildings and possesses strong local architectural significance. It is filled with authentic furnishings of everyday life during the 1800s.
Visitors will get a first-hand feel for what life in the 1800s was about by touring the property. The farm and museum have been designated by the North Carolina Civil War Tourism Council as part of the North Carolina Civil War Theme Trails and the National Civil War Trails. The 1825 farmhouse is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.
