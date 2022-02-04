Author and historian, Elliott Shore will discuss the history of dining out in restaurants at the upcoming English-Speaking Union event on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club.
From banquets in ancient China to the medicinal roots of French restaurants, the origins of restaurants are not singular. Shore will share stories from across time and place.
His book "Dining Out," cowritten with Katie Rawson, will be available for signing and purchase following his talk. The entertaining history and illustrations take the reader on a journey from the first restaurants to the latest high-end dining experiences. Shore is co-dean of Leading Change Institute (formerly the Frye Institute) - Council on Library and Information Resources.
The evening’s menu includes Laddie’s salad, pan seared filet of salmon or grilled chicken in lemon sauce, honey glazed carrots, or chef’s choice of vegetarian meal, with New York cheesecake served with fresh berries for dessert.
The English-Speaking Union celebrates English as a shared language to foster global understanding and good will by providing educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators, and members. Dress Attire for evening events is black tie or suit. Reservations must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The ESU Shakespeare Competition is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m., at The Village Chapel. For information about reservations, membership or other upcoming events, visit the English-Speaking Union website, www.esuus.org/sandhills.
