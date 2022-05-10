Amy Smith Art is a contemporary art and craft gallery. A grand opening will be held Saturday, May 14, at Amy Smith Art at The Crossroads, 1093 Doubs Chapel Road, in West End, from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend; refreshments will be served.
Smith is a mixed media artist working with paint and collage materials to create colorful, richly patterned abstract paintings. She also makes beautiful hand bound journals and one-of-a-kind jewelry. In addition on to her own work, the gallery also carries the work of potter Robert Chase; textile artist Julie Bagamary and the jewelry designs of Ulla and Me, all North Carolina-based artists.
Smith has been an artist in Moore County for 20 years, and is very excited to have found a home base that can serve as both a gallery studio and classroom.
“The opportunity to move into this special building came at the perfect time for me,” she said.
At her new gallery and studio, Smith will offer art classes.
The building that Smith’s Gallery is in was previously occupied by the local vintage store, Bougie Redneck, which owner Charity Blanchard closed in the spring of 2021.
“It was time for a shift. I just felt like it was time for me to do something new and let something new happen in the building,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard continues to manage The Crossroads. Located on the same corner in West End, The Crossroads is home to multiple other small businesses in a village of cottages behind the art gallery. These shops include Remnants by Bougie Redneck, Sam Prater Art, Not Too Shabby by Sky, Lauren and Riley, The Fickle Pottery and Brush and Saw. The school bus parked out front is now home to Re-Souled Vintage, and the warehouse houses Village Auctions, an online auction service run by Blanchard’s husband.
“It really is a special destination for shopping.” says Smith “We have a little something for everyone.”
Amy Smith Art and The Crossroads are open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other hours by appointment.
Call Amy Smith at (910) 528-2110 for more information, or visit online to view the full schedule of art classes at www.amysmithart.com.
