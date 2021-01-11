If you (or someone you love) needs to get rid of some collectibles, this may be your chance.
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team from “American Pickers” are returning to North Carolina to film episodes of their popular show during March.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find large and unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the men are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
“‘American Pickers’ is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure,” says a spokesman. “If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection, along with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) OLD-RUST.”
Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public need apply.
“Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story.” says the spokesman.
The spokesman wants to assure everyone that the pandemic is being taken seriously.
“We will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC,” says the spokesman. “While we plan to be in North Carolina this March, we will reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.