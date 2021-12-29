On Monday, Dec. 13, American Legion Post 72, of Aberdeen, held their annual holiday meal and meeting. Cmdr. Burdett Rust announced to the members in attendance the Post’s November veterans month fundraiser raised $632. Donations were made throughout the month at many of McNeill Oil and Propane’s fuel and convenience stores in Aberdeen and the surrounding area. Rust thanked Davis Clark, general manager, and his many employees at McNeill Oil and Propane who helped to coordinate, solicit and collect cash donations on behalf of Post 72. Rust also shared a surprise announcement, calling for his son, Jeremy Rust, to approach the podium. He said Jeremy had been instrumental in helping to develop the fundraising campaign, as well as donating the artwork and printing of the cards that solicited donations in the stores around Aberdeen. Jeremy Rust, president of Landscape Design Innovation Group, in West End, added that his company would match 100 percent of donations raised through McNeill Oil and Propane’s efforts. Rust told the Legion members he decided to make this donation to honor his many family members’ service in the Armed Forces, and to locally commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Cmdr. Rust said the contribution would help Post 72 further develop and expand its Veterans Month fundraising efforts in 2022. American Legion Post 72, of Aberdeen, works with local veterans in need of advocates to help them achieve meaningful careers, educations, health-care services. If you or your businesses are interested in donating to American Legion Post 72 of Aberdeen, please contact Burdett Rust at (716) 923-5684 or via email at buzzrust@ gmail.com.
American Legion Post 72 Veterans Fundraiser Receives Financial Boost
