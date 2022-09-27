The Arts Council of Moore County are excited to open the 2022-23 Classical Concert Series with the award-winning American Brass Quintet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. The concert is sponsored by Lin Hutaff Pinehurst Realty Group, Parsec Financial and Charles Schwab.
The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the premier chamber music ensembles of our time, celebrated for peerless leadership in the brass world. As a recipient of Chamber Music America’s highest honor, the National Service Award for significant and lasting contributions to the field, ABQ’s rich history includes performances all over the world, a discography of nearly 60 recordings, and premieres of over 150 brass works.
Committed to the promotion of brass chamber music through education, the American Brass Quintet has been in residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and the Aspen Music Festival since 1970. Hailed by Newsweek as “the high priests of brass,” the American Brass Quintet has created a legacy unparalleled in the brass field.
The remaining three concerts in the Classical Concert Series include violinist Risa Hokamura on Nov. 14, local pianists Kristina Henckel and Kangqi “Newnew” Hong on Feb. 6, 2023, and Balourdet Quartet on March 13, 2023.
Subscriptions for all four concerts are on sale now at $115 per person ($96 for Arts Council members). If you can’t attend all four concerts, try the option to “pick 3” concerts in the series for $90 per person ($81 for Arts Council members) or “pick 2” concerts in the series for $64 per person ($58 for Arts Council members). A ticket to one concert is $35.
Tickets can be purchased at the Arts Council offices, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or call (910) 692-2787. For additional information and questions about the Arts Council or the Classical Concert Series, visit MooreArt.org.
