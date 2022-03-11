The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors, Parsec Financial Wealth Management and Charles Schwab, are excited to open the 40th season of the Classical Concert Series with the American Brass Quintet. The concert will be presented Monday, April 4, at 8 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines.
The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the premier chamber music ensembles of our time, celebrated for peerless leadership in the brass world. In addition to touring, the Quintet has been in residence at The Juilliard School since 1987, and the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.
As a recipient of Chamber Music America’s highest honor, the Bogomolny National Service Award
for significant and lasting contributions to the field, the American Brass Quintet’s rich history includes acclaimed performances all over the world, a discography of nearly sixty recordings, and premieres of over 150 contemporary brass works. The Quintet has created a legacy unparalleled in the brass field.
The other concert in the series includes the Brooklyn Arts Song Society with musicians from PhiloSonia on Monday, April 25, which features a premiere of Songs from the Bleeding Pines, with music by David Ludwig and words by Ray Owen.
A subscription for both concerts is only $60 per person ($50 for Arts Council members). Single concert tickets are $35 per person.
For additional information and questions about the Arts Council’s Classical Concert Series, call (910) 692-ARTS (2787) or visit www.MooreArt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.