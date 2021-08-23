Direct from touring the nation, three New York City-based singers bring Moore County residents “America’s Sweethearts,” an evening of classic Broadway and a salute to those who serve through three part harmony.
The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
America has loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups even before The Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon” in 1937, but the Sandhills audience will hear those great vintage songs with fresh ears when America’s Sweethearts take the stage with their new and vibrant show.
These women have performed across the U.S. in many iconic places honoring our veterans, including the Intrepid Air and Space Museum and the WASP Museum, as well as large venues and cabaret spaces, getting crowds tapping their feet to hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmony and colorful costumes.
“With selections from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950’s and jazz, you are sure to be charmed, delighted and thrilled with their song stylings and musical selections,” says Michael Pizzi, of Sandhills Repertory Theatre, host of the event. “Some of the songs you may hear include ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘It’s My Party,’ ‘Lullabye of Broadway,’ “Blues in the Night,’ ‘Straighten Up and Fly Right,’ and an armed forces medley the likes of which you never heard.
“We hope you will come out and show your support for our many local heroes and their families while enjoying a special evening of song by some of New York City’s finest singers. For these shows, we are also supporting local military organizations that serve families in need. Every dollar of the after-show donations will go towards these causes, so please come out, enjoy an amazing show and help us strive towards supporting those in need.”
The Sandhills Repertory Theatre is also committed to donating a percentage of net profits of all of its shows to establish the Sandhills Theatre Arts in the Schools (STARTS) fund, which will help support the theater arts in all Moore County public schools.
“Research, including my own, has shown how the theatre arts enhances learning, creates social networks and builds resilience, team building, self esteem and confidence in kids,” says Pizzi. “Performing arts in general fosters creativity and imagination and strengthens neurological links, which, in turn, enables learning and supports academics. Most people enjoy the arts so it is important to support the arts — either through attending performances, sponsoring a show or simply volunteering to help us develop a sustainable theater organization with a focus on musicals.”
Tickets are available online at www.sandhillsrep.org (all ticket types available) and through www.ticketmesandhills.com.
There are free tickets for all active duty military with ID at the door only. Tickets are $35 general admission (ages 13-64). Tickets will be available at the door (if not sold out) and are $45 general admission. Ages 12 and under are free. Special VIP tickets for the side lounge seats are $75.
“The BPAC is a large venue which allows the audience to spread out,” says Pizzi. “We will abide by requirements of the venue at the time of performance.”
Coming up in late October will be a tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra, also in the BPAC.
Anyone wishing to volunteer, be a donor or sponsor, or get on the mailing list, should email Dr. Michael Pizzi at sandhillsbroadway@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.