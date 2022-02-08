They finished season six of America’s Got Talent as the runner-up and returned to become a fan favorite of the popular TV show. Now The Silhouettes are coming to Givens Performing Arts Center for a one-night performance on Wednesday, March 3. Tickets range from $31 to $21 for adults and $8 for children.
Formed in 2009 by dancer and musical theater performer Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes were asked to audition for the sixth season of America’s Got Talent and placed second out of more than 100,000 acts. They were recently featured as part of America’s Got Talent residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas.
Performed by children for children and adults, The Silhouettes use color, video, photographs, dance, acting and mime to create stories filled with depth, intrigue, beauty and mystique. Although shadow work is centuries old, Waggoner-Patton offers a new standard by creating a photo overlay where the dancers create a shape, and the photograph of the figure appears on the screen.
“We are excited to present such a quality, world-class performance to our audience. This is fun for the whole family, and what they do on stage is nothing short of amazing,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC.
Reviews of The Silhouettes have called the show “one of the most brilliant things I’ve seen in a long time,” “Amazing,” and “Mind-bending!”
The Silhouettes have raised over $50,000 for homeless children in the United States through their performances and they strive to continue to achieve their goal of helping children around the world. Their charity work has also benefited veterans’ groups.
“Our mission is to change the world one shadow at a time,” said Waggoner-Patton.
Also coming to GPAC is the Rogers & Hammerstein class Broadway musical “South Pacific” on April 29.
The Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) is located on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. For information about tickets, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call (910) 521.6361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.