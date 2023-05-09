Historians will discuss exciting new research about the Revolutionary War in North Carolina during an upcoming conference presented by the State Archives and State Library in partnership with the N.C. Genealogical Society. “America250: The People of North Carolina in the American Revolution,” will be held Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America approaches, the North Carolina Genealogical Society is partnering with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Friends of the Archives to explore and to celebrate some of the diverse groups of North Carolinians who helped shape the history of the state and the country: women and men, young and old, patriots and loyalists, immigrants and indigenous, the free and the enslaved.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility and strengthens community resiliency. The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and Natural Heritage Program. For information, visit ncdcr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.