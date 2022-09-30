Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
The Country Bookshop hosts Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (2017-2019) and former governor of South Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m., at BPAC, Owens Auditorium at Sandhills Community College.
Haley’s sharply intimate and inspirational New York Times bestselling book, “With All Due Respect,” celebrates the world’s most iconic women leaders. The title of her new release, “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women,” was inspired by a statement by Margaret Thatcher. She said, “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.”
Haley’s book offers inspiring examples of women who worked against obstacles and opposition to get things done, including Haley herself.
Tickets are $35 and include admission to Ambassador Nikki Haley’s talk with The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Daniels Taws and a copy of her most recent book. The book will include a signed bookplate. Visit TicketMeSandhills.com to purchase your tickets.
A potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Haley was born in Bamberg, S.C. Her parents, Dr. Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, were Sikh immigrants from India. Haley received a B.S. from Clemson University, and worked in waste management and for her family’s multi-million-dollar clothing business, Exotica International.
In 2010, Haley was elected as the youngest governor and first female minority governor in the country, and only female governor in South Carolina history. During her tenure, the state’s unemployment rate hit a 15-year low and it saw over $20 billion in new capital investment.
Her husband, Michael, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, making her the first governor in U.S. history to have their spouse deployed. The couple have two children. Haley was re-elected governor of South Carolina in 2014.
In 2016, she was nominated by President Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and served on the president’s cabinet and the National Security Council. For her work at the U.N., Forbes named her one of the world’s 100 most powerful women.
She later founded Stand for America and the Stand for America PAC. The organization promotes public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture and national security.
In a recent news release, Stand for America announced it has helped raise $5 million for Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.
