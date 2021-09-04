The Alzheimer’s Association invites Moore County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association-Western Carolina Chapter will host Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Moore County at Aberdeen Lake Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.
“We invite the community to join us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in person this fall,” says Lambert. “We are planning every Walk with the health and safety of our constituents, staff and volunteers as our top priorities.”
The Moore County Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Options will also be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 358,000 caregivers.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty or call 800-272-3900.
