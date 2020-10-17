Hundreds of area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a large group gathering, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Moore County on Sept. 26, raising more than $28,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/MooreCounty.
“Many thanks to our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and the Moore County community for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s event a success in spite of the obstacles this year has brought to our community,” says Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone creatively taking their own steps against Alzheimer’s disease and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
McKee Homes was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $5,500. Pat and Julie McKee, of McKee Homes started the first Fayetteville Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2011 and are currently the presenting sponsor of the Moore County, Fayetteville, Triangle and Wilmington walks. They additionally have Walk teams in each location.
McKee Homes donates a portion of every home they sell to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer’s Fund, and they use those funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association as well as other local and national nonprofit organizations. Joe McKee was Pat’s father, who passed away due to Alzheimer's disease.
The other top fundraising teams include FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care ($2,440) and For My Husband John ($2,190).
“Congratulations to the top teams for their stellar fundraising efforts,” says Lambert. “Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
For this year’s Walk, sponsored by McKee Homes, time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s were replicated.
On Walk day, an online opening ceremony featured a presentation of “Promise Flowers” to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Next, everyone walked in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends.
Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association created the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format that participants drove by on Walk Day at Moore County Senior Enrichment Center in West End to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more 180,000 people living with the disease and 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
