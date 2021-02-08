The Western Carolina and Eastern North Carolina chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association are calling on North Carolinians to turn the state purple for Alzheimer’s on Thursday, March 11, for the N.C. State Advocacy Day. Instead of hosting a large gathering of advocates across North Carolina at the State Capitol, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging advocates to join the Alzheimer’s Association virtually for a day of activities.
The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be an opportunity for the public and those affected by Alzheimer’s to take action and speak up for the needs and rights of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. Attendees will learn about the legislative process; engage in virtual discussions with elected officials; and share their personal story with those affecting policies for individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia.
“Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most critical public health issues in America. This is why we unrelentingly advocate for public policies that increase quality of life and support all those affected,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We urge as many people as possible to join us for our North Carolina Advocacy Day.”
Attendees are invited to join for the entire event or just the discussions that interest them most. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required by March 2 to ensure advocates receive the proper resources prior to event day. No prior experience required, but attendees will be asked to participate in a training call prior to the event. Access the full schedule and sign up at tinyurl.com/ALZNCAdvocacyDay or by calling (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.