On Sept. 25, Moore County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association-Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Moore County at Aberdeen Lake Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Moore County Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 358,000 caregivers.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Moore County, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty or call (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.