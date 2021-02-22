Darrell Allison, a longtime education advocate and champion of North Carolina’s historically minority-serving institutions, was named the 12th chancellor of Fayetteville State University.
He was elected by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, following his nomination by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.
Allison will assume his role on March 15. He will succeed Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine, who was appointed in July 2019 and previously served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Winston-Salem State University.
“We are thrilled and excited to welcome Mr. Allison to FSU,” said Stuart Augustine, chairman of the FSU Board of Trustees. “We are anticipating great things for our university and Bronco community based on everything we know about Mr. Allison and the tools and resources he brings with him.”
A former member of the Board of Governors and former trustee at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), Allison’s career and public service have been focused on education.
He is currently vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children. In this capacity, he has developed successful partnerships, led advocacy programs and generated philanthropic support for the organization.
“Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state.
“Darrell’s expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs. He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”
Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey shared his enthusiasm for Allison’s new role.
“I have worked alongside Darrell for many years now and he is not only a person of great ability but one of true character,” Ramsey said. “He is deeply committed to higher education and to the citizens of North Carolina. He brings to this position a broad understanding of Fayetteville State University’s strategic role and impact in the region.”
Allison’s career in education spans decades of service advocating on behalf of students and expanding educational opportunities for underserved families in North Carolina and across the nation.
Serving on the Board of Governors from 2017 to late 2020, he was a vocal supporter of the system’s historically minority-serving institutions. As the inaugural chair of the Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (HMSI) Committee, Allison helped lead efforts resulting in all 17 campuses gaining at least $2 million for repairs and renovations — an investment that especially supported the system’s smaller universities. Allison advocated for a multi-million dollar upgrade for fundraising software and data management for the universities, which ushered in cost savings and strengthened fundraising programs.
Allison also initiated and finalized a partnership with UNC-Chapel Hill’s N.C. Policy Collaboratory, which awarded $6 million for COVID-19 programming and research at historically minority-serving institutions.
While on the UNC Board of Governors, Allison served on several committees, including: budget and finance; historically minority-serving institutions (chair); UNC System Racial Equity Task Force (chair); educational planning, policies and programs (secretary); strategic initiatives committee; and UNC K-12 Laboratory Schools.
Prior to that, Allison served on the NCCU Board of Trustees, where he played a key role on several committees, and as a member of the NCCU Chancellor Search Committee. In 2017, Allison endowed a scholarship fund at NCCU, his alma mater, in memory of his father, Thomas Allison.
Allison holds a Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from NCCU. He and his wife La Nica are the parents of two daughters.
To read more about Allison, visit www.uncfsu.edu/chancellor-elect.
