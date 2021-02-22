Allison

Darrell Allison

Darrell Allison, a longtime education advocate and champion of North Carolina’s historically minority-serving institutions, was named the 12th chancellor of Fayetteville State University. 

He was elected by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, following his nomination by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.

Allison will assume his role on March 15. He will succeed Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine, who was appointed in July 2019 and previously served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Winston-Salem State University.

“We are thrilled and excited to welcome Mr. Allison to FSU,” said Stuart Augustine, chairman of the FSU Board of Trustees. “We are anticipating great things for our university and Bronco community based on everything we know about Mr. Allison and the tools and resources he brings with him.”

A former member of the Board of Governors and former trustee at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), Allison’s career and public service have been focused on education.

He is currently vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children. In this capacity, he has developed successful partnerships, led advocacy programs and generated philanthropic support for the organization.

“Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state. 

“Darrell’s expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs. He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”

Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey shared his enthusiasm for Allison’s new role.

“I have worked alongside Darrell for many years now and he is not only a person of great ability but one of true character,” Ramsey said. “He is deeply committed to higher education and to the citizens of North Carolina. He brings to this position a broad understanding of Fayetteville State University’s strategic role and impact in the region.”

Allison’s career in education spans decades of service advocating on behalf of students and expanding educational opportunities for underserved families in North Carolina and across the nation.

Serving on the Board of Governors from 2017 to late 2020, he was a vocal supporter of the system’s historically minority-serving institutions. As the inaugural chair of the Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (HMSI) Committee, Allison helped lead efforts resulting in all 17 campuses gaining at least $2 million for repairs and renovations — an investment that especially supported the system’s smaller universities. Allison advocated for a multi-million dollar upgrade for fundraising software and data management for the universities, which ushered in cost savings and strengthened fundraising programs.

Allison also initiated and finalized a partnership with UNC-Chapel Hill’s N.C. Policy Collaboratory, which awarded $6 million for COVID-19 programming and research at historically minority-serving institutions.

While on the UNC Board of Governors, Allison served on several committees, including: budget and finance; historically minority-serving institutions (chair); UNC System Racial Equity Task Force (chair); educational planning, policies and programs (secretary); strategic initiatives committee; and UNC K-12 Laboratory Schools.

Prior to that, Allison served on the NCCU Board of Trustees, where he played a key role on several committees, and as a member of the NCCU Chancellor Search Committee. In 2017, Allison endowed a scholarship fund at NCCU, his alma mater, in memory of his father, Thomas Allison.

Allison holds a Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from NCCU. He and his wife La Nica are the parents of two daughters.

To read more about Allison, visit www.uncfsu.edu/chancellor-elect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days