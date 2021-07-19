Allan Harris Band

 BARKA FABIANOVA

The Allan Harris Band returns to the Sunrise Theater for another unforgettable concert on Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m.

Swinging jazz, rich R&B, sumptuous balladry, wailing rock, rumbling blues, and even a touch of playful Brazilian will be woven into this evening of live music. The concert is sponsored by Spot On Floor and Carpet Rejuvenation, and tickets are on sale now.

The Allan Harris Band has mesmerized audiences in over 20 countries around the globe, 30 prestigious international jazz festivals, and many of the world’s most famous music venues. Allan Harris is a Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based guitarist, singer, songwriter, and band leader. He has been called the “Jazz Vocal King of New York” and described as possessing a voice with “the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat King Cole.”

His band includes some of New York’s most talented musicians. ArcoIris Sandoval is a jazz pianist, composer and Fulbright Award recipient with a master’s degree in jazz piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music. The two-time Grammy-nominated artist Norman Edwards Jr. was born into a musical family with a father who was a drummer in the gospel scene and a mother who was a dancer and clarinetist.

Irwin Hall got his start at the age of 9 when he won an alto saxophone in a school lottery and was performing professionally and winning national competitions by age 11. Marty Kenney is among his generation’s most versatile and in demand double and electric bassists, and has a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music.

The Allan Harris Band’s performance at the Sunrise Theater is made possible with the support of Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Tickets are $20/$25 VIP and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office, or by calling (910) 692-3611. (VIP seats are the first seven rows of the theater.)

The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

