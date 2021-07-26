Fresh local corn is like Christmas: Super-special, happens once a year. But, unlike Santa, corn doesn’t travel well. Fleeting is the flavor of ears just hours off the stalk.
Corn, thank goodness, grows in almost every state although preparations differ. Some like it on the cob, others … off, as in succotash, although this lima bean combo originated with Native American tribes in New England, not on Southern plantations. Whatever their accent, devotees know to suck sweet nectar from the cob once the kernels are gone.
Corn-on-the-cob has uses beyond a succulent seasonal treat. Behavioralists suggest method of consumption — horizontal or round-the-cob — reveals personality traits. Horizontal means stable, neat, conventional. Round-the-cob signals an artistic wild-child.
Purists insist corn tastes best ungilded, not a recipe component. Yet double-whammy cornbread studded with juicy kernels pushes manna to the back burner.
After eating, investigating corn is fun.
Bow down: Corn appears 106 times in the Bible, the first reference, in Genesis: “Therefore God gave thee of the dew of heaven and the fatness of the earth and plenty of corn and wine.” In which case corn (if indeed it was, predating the aboriginal Native American variety) not ground into meal might have been cooked over an open fire — a method Gary Dunn of White Oak Farm in Biscoe has enhanced: Simmer ears until done, drain well, spread with mayo and grill for about 3 minutes. Brush with butter, sprinkle lightly with Old Bay seasoning, return to grill until toasty brown. Dunn reports a good growing season with another 3-4 weeks left, although at his Southern Pines farmers’ market stand, tomatoes are the glamour crop.
In name only: The word “ears” comes from an Old English word meaning a spike or head of grain. Non-English speakers get a good laugh at the reference. Nobody eats a knee of peas. But, then, Europeans still think of corn as animal fodder.
Really?: Sweet corn ice cream is popular in Mexico and the Southwest. Pairs well with a scoop of jalapeño, a Texas delicacy.
Who’s counting? Each strand of corn silk represents one kernel, as many as 1,000 per ear. Weaponizing the kernel: Imagine the shock of the first Inca or Aztec to experience, accidentally, popcorn. Remember those long-handled metal popcorn poppers that fit over a campfire or on a burner? How about pre-microwave Christmases when electric poppers were the hot gift? Once in a lifetime, make a batch from kernels that haven’t been flavored or oiled. Once weaned off additives there’s no going back to the messed-with kind.
Trivia marches on: Bourbon, by law, must be 51 percent corn. Double do, grown-ups, by spreading an ear with a spoonful of bourbon mixed into softened butter. In the desperate years following the Civil War, parched corn kernels were brewed as a coffee substitute. Fill a corncob pipe with Carolina tobacco, swill a jigger of corn likker and head for the rocking chair.
Local lore: Alan Butler grew up on Midland Road, in the 1950s. The 20 acres attached to his family homestead was farmed by “Our faithful Ben Cole, who brings the cream of the (corn) crop to me,” Butler’s mother — a food columnist for The Pilot — writes in “Frances Butler’s Country Kitchen.” Alan and his brother sold the indescribably delicious Silver Queen ears at a roadside stand. One day, a dignified older gentleman stopped and asked for a dozen ears. “We only had six left,” Butler recalls. “Can you pick me some more?” The boys went out back and obliged. The customer was so pleased he gave each boy a dollar tip — a fortune back then.
When Butler’s father got home the boys related the story, along with a description but no name. Father picked up a magazine, showed them the cover.
“Is this the man?”
It was. They had contributed to the dinner of General of the Army, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate George Marshall, who had a home in Pinehurst …but no children.
“That experience taught me a lesson,” Butler says. “The greatest people don’t have to show off. That’s the beauty of them.”
So, when time comes to count life’s culinary pleasures, you can count on a handful of ripe strawberries, a melt-in-the-mouth square of Swiss chocolate, a medium-rare hunk of prime sirloin, a glass of 1956 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, a Stage Deli corned beef sandwich, a San Francisco sourdough loaf, a Maine lobster making the list headed by an ear of freshly picked sweet corn simmered briefly, drizzled with butter, sprinkled with sea salt and available just once a year: Now.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
