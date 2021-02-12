Indiana University instructor Alexander Landerman is currently exhibiting in the Hastings Gallery of Art in the Katharine L. Boyd Library on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The exhibition will run through March 18.
Landerman utilizes letterpress printing and drawing mediums to explore relationships between humans and animals.
“This work focuses on the ethical treatment, societal perception, and cognitive abilities of various animal species,” he says. “Through the subtle anthropomorphizing of animals and placing them into vulnerable, human-like positions, I foster a connection between viewer and subjects. By suspending a creature in a moment of tension, I encourage feelings of discomfort, empathy, aggression, or fear within the observer.
Landerman grew up the son of a fur trapper and construction worker who ran a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm on a piece of family land in Wisconsin.
“My adolescence was filled with work disguised as play, crawling through the snow to cut trees and running the hunting dogs,” he says. “I cultivated a love of work and respect for nature, which has carried over into my studio practice. These adolescent experiences altered my feelings toward animals and led me from the life of a hunter to that of an artist-activist.”
His work is represented throughout the United States and internationally. He has participated in numerous residency programs, including the Jentel Artist Foundation and the Petrified Forest National Park AiR program.
Landerman completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in two-dimensional art at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, and Masters of Fine Art in printmaking at Indiana University.
The Hastings Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.