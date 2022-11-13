by Eddie Carmichael
Special to The Pilot
Judson Theatre Company opens their 10th season with five performances of Agatha Christie’s classic thriller “The Mousetrap,” Nov. 17-20, at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium in Pinehurst.
Continuing their decade-long tradition of bringing Broadway, film and television favorites to the Sandhills to headline their productions, “The Mousetrap” marks the return of Alison Arngrim to the Judson stage. Best known as Nellie Oleson on “Little House on the Prairie,” she appeared in JTC’s 2017 production of “And Then There Were None.”
Arngrim says, “I started reading Agatha Christie stories when I was 9 or 10, even before I was on ‘Little House.’ 2022 is the 70th anniversary of ‘The Mousetrap’ and it’s the longest continuously running play in the history of Earth.”
The origins of “The Mousetrap” can be found in a radio play titled “Three Blind Mice,” which Christie later adapted into a short story of the same title. It is unique among Christie’s theatrical thrillers in that it can only be experienced on stage. There’s no film version or television adaptation because of a contract stipulation that none could be made until the original production closed. It hasn’t yet, logging over 28,000 performances in London’s West End.
It’s a classic “whodunit” plot, stranding seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. There’s been a murder nearby, and the killer is still at large. When the police sergeant arrives, concerned that the murderer may be among the Manor’s guests, he investigates the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another may be the next victim. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls?
The professional cast has been assembled with actors from New York, Los Angeles, Florida and North Carolina.
“They’re a great group of people. They’re serious about the work, yet have fun doing it, which is a rare combination,” says JTC Artistic Director Daniel Haley.
“I think it’s going to be really funny, which might be surprising to some people. Christie balances (humor and suspense) really well, and it makes the ending even more heightened,” says actor Megan Hoxie, who plays Mollie Ralston.
Nicholas Talbot (Detective Sergeant Trotter) says, “It’s an interesting whodunit because you have no idea who it’s going to be. Everyone is a viable suspect. Christie gave so much variety and depth to the characters.”
Pinehurst resident Todd Baker (Major Metcalf) agrees. “All the characters are interesting and well-developed. They all have their own secrets and storylines intertwined within this murder plot. You’re constantly seeking to discover things throughout the entirety of the play, and it’s only all revealed at the very end.”
Arngrim laughs and continues, “I play Mrs. Boyle, a very unpleasant, remorseless, terrible English woman. I do enjoy playing people the audience can’t stand. I’ve been telling people, “If you hated me on ‘Little House,’ come hate me live on stage!”
Arngrim praises her JTC work experience, saying, “This theater (BPAC’s Owens Auditorium) is kind of amazing. They’ve really got it going on here. They know what they’re doing, there’s actually a real theater. Most of our cast came in from New York. People on Broadway come down here to do shows, so you’re working in top professional company with actual professional people who know what they’re doing, and how to run a place, and how to put on a show.”
A veteran of film and commercial sets, Baker says of the working experience: “I’ve been blown away by how talented the cast is. Having someone like Alison on set just makes it. We’re working well together, we get along and spend time together off-stage. It’s going to come together in a wonderfully entertaining production.”
Perhaps Christie herself explained it best and most succinctly. When asked to explain the worldwide success of “The Mousetrap” she said, “There’s something in it for everybody.”
