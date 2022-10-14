The Sunrise Theater will present a community production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” beginning the weekend of Oct. 21. It is the fourth Sunrise-produced play of the 2022 season. After “And Then There Were None,” the Sunrise’s inaugural live theater season will end with a radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” in December.
“And Then There Were None” is an Agatha Christie murder mystery set on the fictional Solider Island in 1939. Guests arrive after receiving an invitation from a mysterious Mr. Owen. After some pleasant introductions, traditional British niceties begin to fall away as people begin to die and accusations from the guests’ own past come back to face them. As suspicions grow, the guests and audience both try to figure out who is the perpetrator before it’s too late.
The play is adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. It is also Christie’s best-selling novel with 100 million sales to date as well as the world’s best-selling mystery novel. It has been adapted several times into plays, movies, and even a video game.
“Agatha Christie has an amazing way of putting you on the edge of your seat and really rooting for her characters, while simultaneously being suspicious of them,” says director Jessie Dietzel. “Our actors have really embodied that. It’s an incredible show that really has you guessing until the end, and is absolutely perfect for the October Halloween season!”
This play is a true community production in that all of the actors, directors, technicians, and artists come from the community.
“The Sunrise would like to thank the play’s sponsors: FirstBank and Pinescones Café,” says a spokesman. Additionally, this project is supported by the Arts Council of Moore County and The North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The play is being directed by stage veteran Jessie Dietzel. The cast includes Stephen Makie, Emily Kauer, Kristal Kowach, Phoenix Rashash, Emma Crum, Katelynn Sauer, Madison Kelley, Kevin Dietzel, Ben Frizzell and Dustin Bonecutter.
Performances are Oct. 21-22 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., Oct. 28-29, at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($15 for students) and can be purchased at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise office, or by calling the office at (910) 692-3611.
