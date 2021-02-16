A generation before paleo and keto; ages before Weight Watchers turned holistic and Noom preached psychology; when South Beach was still a Florida hot spot, the diet buzzwords were “heart healthy.”
They appeared on packages and menus, especially during February, proclaimed National Heart Month by the American Heart Association (AHA). Now, diets likely promote a better appearance, more energy.
Neither matters if the ticker stops ticking.
February also means Valentine’s Day goodies. Time for your honey to finish off the prime rib, the heart-shaped pastries and get serious, because through thick and thin, despite Dr. Atkins, Dr. Oz and Jenny Craig, according to the Centers for Disease Control heart disease remains the No.1 killer of American men and women.
“There is no cure for heart disease; you have to rely on prevention,” says Dr. Sun Moon Kim, an interventional cardiologist at Reid Heart Center. “The most important thing is (not letting yourself) get to that point.”
Kim was born in Brooklyn, where his father studied medicine but returned to Korea for seven years. He is lean and fit, in part because of a diet built around plants rather than meat. Historically, Asian countries reported a significantly lower incidence of heart disease than the U.S. A recent United Nations study found that Japan and Korea had the lowest. However, with westernization came fast-food burgers, nuggets, pizza, a more sedentary lifestyle — and more coronary involvement.
Despite improved nutrition information, the incidence of heart disease worldwide nearly doubled from 1990 to 2019. Smoking and alcohol are also factors.
Both Dr. Kim and his wife Sylvia, a former flight attendant familiar with exotic dishes, enjoy cooking. Their choices are primarily Korean; their favorites, like bibimbap (individually cooked veggies, egg, a small amount of meat and sauces atop rice) require skills --slicing, chopping, marinating, sautéing, plating -- are both gorgeous and healthy. Kim grills, sometimes steak, also a whole fish flavored with oil, soy sauce, green onions and ginger. But he makes spaghetti, too. “And we eat ice cream.”
No depravation, here. Just a healthy attitude implemented by wise choices.
“We’re real foodies,” Kim says. “We live to eat. We even travel on the basis of the cuisine.” Asheville and Charleston make their list.
Kim’s observations and suggestions on heart-healthy eating may sound familiar, even dated. But remember, they come from a kitchen-savvy cardiologist, not Marie Osmond:
Southern cookin’: “Obesity (a factor in heart disease) is extremely high in the South,” Kim learned after practicing in Kentucky, Chapel Hill and now Moore County. Blame deep-fried fatty meats, rich desserts and salt-laden processed foods.
Moderation: Kim eats twice a day — a mid-morning brunch, probably soup in the hospital cafeteria, and an early dinner with protein and vegetables. He realizes this would be a huge adjustment for Americans bombarded with soft drinks and snacks. Moderation can be a mind game. “I’m not going to tell a 90-year-old no wine or steak,” he says. “You have to keep it in context.” But if “forbidden fruit” once tasted demands more, consider avoiding it altogether until cravings have subsided.
Meat: “Vegan is the best …but I couldn’t do it,” Kim says. Fortunately, Heidi Templin can. Templin, a cardiac nurse practitioner at Reid Heart Institute and her sister Darcy Denney, certified in plant-based cooking, will open Rooted Cafe and Market late in February, serving colorful vegan soups, salads, entrees and baked goods to a growing community of the likeminded. Too weird? Templin mentions that victorious Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady and other professional athletes follow a modified vegetarian/vegan diet.
Fish: Absolutely, and often. Moore County isn’t awash in seafood varieties, even those from coastal N.C., but Kim has found sushi-grade tuna, salmon, fresh tilapia, swordfish, trout and others in service fish counters. A few high cholesterol shrimp are OK occasionally, he says. Chose a meaty fish which stands up to baking or broiling rather than breading and frying delicate filets.
Human nature vs. common sense: Kim observes patients who postpone or refuse to modify their diets until experiencing a cardiac event — assuming they recover. “People who have grown up eating pork, chicken and red meat may be unaware of options and other cuisines,” he says. Portion size matters, he continues, particularly in the South, where quantity is a plus: burgers stacked with cheese, sauce, bacon, onion rings instead of just lettuce and tomato. Another offender, sadly, fried chicken wearing an inch of breading.
Start healthy habits early: The adorable Kim daughters eat sushi and most vegetables associated with pan-Asian cuisines. The AHA recommends a heart-healthy diet with low-fat dairy products starting at about age 2. If followed through adolescence and beyond, this should reduce risk of coronary artery disease in adulthood, the statement concludes. Not easy, given prevalence of kiddie food (like frozen dinners) marketed to children.
Ethnic options: Although less exotic than Korean, Mediterranean — Italian or Greek — is another heart-healthy cuisine worth resurrecting. Start with eggplant chunks, cherry tomatoes and garlic roasted in olive oil, tossed with whole wheat pasta. Move on to marinated chicken and colored pepper kabobs on brown rice. Then, perhaps for Sunday dinner, a whole baked turkey breast flavored with lemon and thyme alongside sautéed spinach and stuffed zucchini. For more ideas, Kim recommends recipes from the Reid Heart Center website. Could Reid’s fish taco with avocado mango salsa really be “diet” food?
All things considered, eating for the heart brings back an old, familiar tune which, like Cole Porter, still rings true — especially during February when motivation runs high and when the healthiest hearts aren’t made of cheesecake and chocolate.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
