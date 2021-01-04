It’s a new year – the perfect time to start training for a new career. The Advanced Manufacturing division at Sandhills Community College offers high-tech, in-demand career training using state-of-the-art equipment. The program has been designed to meet the growing demand for skilled workers.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
In “Welding Essentials,” the focus is on the essentials used in basic MIG and Stick welding. This class is designed to train students for basic welding skills. Techniques including safety, metal cutting and fitting, and welding skills using generally recognized industry processes. Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 4-June 28, from 6-9 p.m., this class will cost $285 plus the cost of text. A second class will be offered on Saturdays, Jan. 9-June 26, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Hydraulics/Pneumatics I” introduces the basic components and functions of hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Standard symbols, pumps, control valves and control assemblies will be covered. Also taught will be actuators, FRL and maintenance procedures. Students will learn about switching and control devices. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-11:50 a.m., Jan. 12-May 6, the hybrid class “Hydraulics/Pneumatics I” will cost $185.
“Motors and Controls” introduces students to the fundamental concepts of motors and motor controls. Topics include ladder diagrams and pilot devices. Contactors, motor starters will be taught. Students will learn motors and other control devices. Held on Mondays and Wednesday, Jan. 11-May 10, from 3 p.m.-6:55 p.m., “Motors and Controls” will cost $185.
“Production and Operations Management” introduces concepts used to analyze and solve productivity and operational problems. Topics include operations strategy, forecasting, resource allocation and materials management. Held on Tuesdays from 8 a.m.-10:50 a.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-9:50 a.m., Jan. 5-June 1, “Production and Operations Management” will cost $185.
“Introduction to Maintenance Procedures” covers basic maintenance fundamentals for power transmission equipment. Topics will include equipment inspection, lubrication, alignment and other scheduled maintenance procedures. Held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1:50 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Jan. 12-May 6, the hybrid class “Introduction to Maintenance Procedures” will cost $185.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
