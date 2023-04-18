Adm. William McRaven will talk about his new book "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog!" in an online webinar with The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Daniels Taws on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. This is a free Zoom event; register to participate at TicketMeSandhills.com.
The title “bullfrog” is given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty. McRaven was honored to receive this honor in 2011 when he took charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command. When McRaven retired in 2014, he had 37 years as a Navy SEAL under his belt, leading men and women at every level of the special operations community. During those four decades, McRaven dealt with every conceivable leadership challenge, from commanding combat operations—including the capture of Saddam Hussein, the rescue of Captain Phillips and the raid for Osama bin Laden.
After retiring from the Navy, he served four years as chancellor to the University of Texas System, with its 230,000 students and 100,000 faculty and health care workers.
McRaven is the New York Times bestselling author of “Make Your Bed,” “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations” and “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived.”
“The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” is McRaven’s clear-eyed treatise on the leadership qualities that separate the good from the truly great. He draws on countless experiences, including crisis situations, management debates, organizational transitions and ethical dilemmas, to provide readers with the most important leadership lessons he has learned over the course of his 40 years of service. Each chapter provides a Make Your Bed-like parable, rich with insights like those featured in his bestselling memoir “Sea Stories,” about the specific leadership traits required to be at the top of your game.
You may purchase a copy of “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” at The Country Bookshop, 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, or online at www.thecountrybookshop.biz.
