Aberdeen Parks and Recreation offers a “Tree ID Trek” for ages 16-plus from 1 to 3 p.m. May 22, at Aberdeen Lake Shelter.
“Come and learn how to identify some common trees found in North Carolina,” says a spokesman. “Participants will learn features of tree ID that will help year-round.”
Pre-registration is required for this program. The deadline is May 14 or until full. The cost is $5 for Aberdeen residents and $10 for nonresidents.
Also offered is a tai chi class on Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Aberdeen Recreation Center, at a cost of $21 per session for residents and $32 for nonresidents.
