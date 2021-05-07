Aberdeen Elementary School announced that its AmeriCorps ArtistYear Fellow, Alexis Lawson, will be publishing a school-wide anthology in celebration of the new school and all its achievements this school year, at the end of May 2021.
“Unmasked Imagination: An Anthology of Small Hands and Big Voices,” the school’s anthology, is composed of poetry, prose, letters to faculty, and much more.
“It is a book of freedom and boundless expression, for the people we should all listen to more closely — children,” says a spokesman.
All proceeds from the book will go to Aberdeen Elementary School. Copies of the book will be available for purchase online, and at The Country Bookshop from June 1-30 for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.