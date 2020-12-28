Musician Annelle Staal began her year with a busy schedule already booked with almost 60 live performances. Her album was due to come out, and a move to Charlotte was in the offing.
Enter COVID-19. Staal instead moved back to Moore County.
“Upon the release of ‘Record on Replay,’ in March, the pandemic promptly shut down businesses and canceled my shows,” she says. “I knew, as a full-time musician, I would need to get creative.”
Without shows where she could sell CDs, Staal decided to delay the release of her album and start releasing singles one-by-one.
“In that way, I could maximize online promotion and find a new way to connect with people,” she says.
That new way is a streaming platform called Twitch TV, which is a well-known gaming platform that has expanded its services to musicians who want to stream live concerts online.
“During the past five months, I've amassed a rapidly growing community of 18,000 viewers,” Staal says. “Twitch is owned by Amazon, and the Amazon Music integration has Twitch exponentially increasing in popularity, featuring streams from artists like Dolly Parton and Alicia Keys.”
Staal’s virtual concerts can be found at Twitch.TV/annelle, and have an average of 300-plus concurrent viewers each weekend evening, starting at 7 p.m.
Over the past eight months, she has released four singles, leading up to the final release of her album, “Heart on My Sleeve,” on Oct. 9.
“The album is about growing through change and finding yourself amid adversity, and this year has been exactly that for me,” she says.
Staal says that she partnered with Sandhills Horticultural Gardens on a music video for “Garden,” which is one of the songs on the album.
And to cap off 2020, Staal released a debut holiday single called “Mr. Christmas” on Nov. 27.
Recorded in Nashville, and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Bergthold, the song is bluesy and has a big band vibe.
“With such a big sound, my videographer from Arc Deco Productions and I wanted to create a grand, somewhat vintage visual to complement the song’s feel,” she says.
They partnered with the Sunrise Theater on the music video, which follows a girl on the janitorial staff, dreaming about performing on the big stage.
“We are thrilled with the outcome,” says Staal. Scenes were also filmed in downtown Southern Pines and Pinehurst as well as at the grand piano in Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Staal says she has several “unannounced upcoming releases, partnerships and visuals on the horizon.”
“My in-person shows are few and far between currently, but I am scheduled to be at the Hatchet Brewing Company on Feb. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.,” she says. “I am also continuing my events on Twitch.TV/annelle on the weekends at 7 p.m.”
Watch the “Garden” music video at https://youtu.be/ItAVbe6kUbl and the “Mr. Christmas” video at https://youtu.be/_pfcsAyR92o. To listen, search for Annelle Staal on your favorite music streaming channel.
