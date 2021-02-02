Developing multiple sclerosis didn’t stop Tommy McDonell from creating art. If anything, it is the reason she became a full-time artist.
The Michigan native moved to New York after her marriage in 1979, where she attended New York University and earned both a master’s degree in interactive telecommunications and a doctorate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). She then went on to teach as an adjunct at several universities. She was diagnosed with MS in 1995, three years after the death of her first husband.
Two years after her second husband, Bruce George McDonell, retired, they decided to move down to Pinehurst. They were still relatively new to the area when he died of colon cancer, in 2010.
“I felt like somewhat of an outsider in the community,” she says. “I had stopped driving due to the MS, so I had little mobility and worsening pain.”
So McDonell threw herself into the world of art.
“I haven’t stopped since,” she says.
Nowadays, McDonell’s house is full of life: overrun by dogs, and artwork of all shapes and sizes.
Before McDonell moved to Pinehurst, she had only taken one art class in watercolor painting. So she decided to pick up an alcohol ink course at the Artists League of the Sandhills, with Sanford artist Karen Walker.
“I loved it,” she says. “I found when I painted, it put me in another place.”
Since then, the artist has experimented with a long list of mediums, gravitating particularly toward mixed media, collage and encaustics, all of which appeal to her need to make unique art. Collage strikes a special chord with her.
“It allows me to go more deeply into the abstract,” she says. McDonell says jokingly that her art should be displayed on a lazy Susan, because there is more than one way to view her work.
High on McDonell’s wall is a copy of one of her first mixed media collage paintings, which won first place at a show at the Artists League of the Sandhills. The canvas is decorated with old sheet music, out-of-print maps, and a ribbon stripped from a package her niece had sent her.
Almost lovingly, she explains about the bottle of green ink that she spilled on the piece.
“There was no going back,” she says. “It was going to be green.”
McDonell’s preference for the abstract is clear. For her, it is more than just a style.
“When I developed MS, the doctors told me it would not affect my cognition, but it did,” she says. “Reading became difficult, speaking too.”
She says that the numbness, the buzzing like a “radio station” in her hands and feet, the pain — all of the physical baggage seems more bearable to her than the neurological damage.
“Not long before, I’d been teaching the ins and outs of the English language for a living,” she says. “Now, words sometimes evade me. But abstract art is a completely different form of communication; shapes and colors have a language of their own.”
Growing up, McDonell never dreamed of going into the arts.
“In high school, I was told my colors were much too bright, and I couldn’t draw,” she says. “And if you can’t draw, obviously you couldn’t be an artist.”
Even as an adult, McDonell received similar criticism from other painters. But it’s unlikely she’ll tone down her bright palette anytime soon.
Because of her MS, she occasionally loses vision, and the world flares out to become gray or black. She says color helps remind her that she isn’t having one of these episodes. Even the walls in her home are brightly painted.
“Color means everything to me,” says McDonell.
McDonell sells her paintings locally and internationally. She’s won various awards, and frequently shows her work in local galleries.
In 2020, McDonell was selected for an online show curated by Manhattan Arts International, titled “The Spirit of Resilience,” which featured individuals who have been healed by art.
“I just received word that one of my mixed media and collage pieces was selected for the Collage Association of America’s upcoming show called ‘Parallel Dimensions,’” she says. “This was a highly competitive exhibit with 150 pieces selected from 340 entries.”
McDonell also donates paintings to various nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Say Yes to Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Texas that provides information, resources, support and hope to anyone affected by liver tumors.
“Tommy has been a huge support by contributing paintings for our nonprofit,” says Suzanne Lindley, of Say Yes to Hope.
“The organization was founded as Beat Liver Tumors for those whose cancers metastasize to the liver, such as colon, breast, brain and more,” says McDonell. “I met Suzanne through a listserv when my second husband had colon cancer.”
Lindley, who has stage 4 colon cancer herself, says that she and McDonell stayed in touch in the years after her husband died.
“Tommy is a beautiful, vibrant soul who hasn’t let MS define her,” says Lindley. “Not only does her talent show through her professional work, her paintings brighten the lives and lifts the spirits of those who are faced with metastatic cancer.”
McDonell plans to make donations to nonprofits this year as well.
“Every month this year, I will be giving 5 to 10 percent of all sale proceeds to a nonprofit,” she says.
McDonell’s work can be seen locally at One of a Kind Gallery LLC, in the Theater Building, at 90 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
“We are very pleased to have Tommy McDonell’s art work in the gallery,” says owner Anne Crabbe. “She is undoubtedly one of our most prolific artists, applying her art to a wide variety of objects: tote bags, scarves, bookmarks, pillows, notecards, magnets, and, of course, the traditional two-dimensional paintings. There is, however, nothing traditional about Tommy’s work; she is a boundary breaker.”
To learn more about McDonell’s artistic process and the different materials she uses, or to view her available paintings, visit https://tbmcdonellart.com. To see more paintings and art products, visit https://leapforartnc.com.
To learn more about Say Yes to Hope, visit http://sayyestohope.org/index.html.
