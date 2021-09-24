“Cape Fear has been a grand stage of North Carolina maritime history for 500 years,” says Kevin Duffus, maritime historian and upcoming speaker at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. “The island has long been believed to have been the legendary depository of pirate treasure, but its treasure is truly its history — from our earliest lighthouses to unparalleled lifesaving efforts, to fascinating Civil War events, all leading to its inevitable development as a resort community. The triumphs and tragedies, the romance and realities, all framed by the many moods of the sea have produced a unique American saga.”
On Oct. 3, at 3 p.m., Duffus will be returning to Weymouth Center to finish the third and final installment of his Cape Fear Series — of which the first two parts were held pre-pandemic.
In describing his series, Duffus says, “I focused on the origins of Cape Fear in Part I and its Lighthouses in Part II. In Part III, I’ll be speaking about the men and women — the “characters of Cape Fear” — who have indelibly shaped the history of Cape Fear, one of North Carolina’s most unique coastal treasures. They include colonial Charleston tax evaders, Civil War blockade runners, commandos, dreamers, and developers. I will also feature the poignant story and fate of the wealthy man from Hamlet who gambled everything to turn Bald Head Island into a first-class beach resort.”
Denise Baker, Weymouth Center board member and chair of the Arts and Humanities Committee, says that Duffus’ earlier lectures were popular.
“In fact, several people told us that it was the best program they’d ever seen, and they were all looking forward to having him back,” she says.
Duffus has published four books and produced four award-winning documentary films on North Carolina maritime. He has extensively researched Outer Banks shipwrecks, World War II and German U-boats off the North Carolina coast, and the history of Southern lighthouses during the Civil War.
Duffus has also produced documentaries in England, East Africa, Central America and the Philippines. His honors include a George Foster Peabody Award, the World Hunger Media Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award and the National Education Association Award.
“As everyone is excited to have him back, I’d suggest getting tickets early because our seating is very limited,” says Baker. “Try to get there 15 minutes early, too. You won’t want to miss a thing.”
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers and may be purchased at weymouthcenter.org or ticketmesandhills.com.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
Marilyn Barrett is the communication and publicity chair of the Friends of Weymouth Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.