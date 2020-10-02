Susan Beckham Zurenda finds herself on the other side of the literary fence right now. The author, whose book “Bells for Eli” has been released this year, actually works as a publicist.
Publicists Mary Beth Kosowski and Kathie Bennett, of Mercer University Press, have been a great help to Zurenda, she says.
“I have been tremendously grateful for Mary Beth’s and Kathie’s support in promoting ‘Bells for Eli,’” she says. “It is an adventure among the three of us to reach out to potential readers for my debut Southern literary novel.”
Zurenda will be at The Country Bookshop Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m., to speak on the topic of “cousin culture” in relation to conflicts and circumstances in the novel. Kimberly Taws, general manager for the bookshop, says that RSVPs are required by calling (910) 692-3211 due to limited space.
“Bells for Eli” focuses on the relationship between first cousins Eli and Delia, who grow up across the street from each other. A childhood tragedy changes the direction of their lives forever.
Zurenda says she has a close relationship with female first cousins Emma and Jeannie, who happen to be sisters to her cousin Danny, now deceased, whose childhood accident inspired the tragedy in the book.
“It doesn’t matter if I haven’t spoken to them for months,” she says. “When one of us calls the other, we pick up as we always have, in an intimate and trusting relationship. My cousins have fully embraced ‘Bells for Eli,’ and the novel is dedicated to them.”
Zurenda says it wasn’t until she retired from teaching that she had the time to write a novel.
“I wrote in the evenings, four to five nights a week, four-five hours at a stretch, over the course of about a year,” she says. “During this time, I also revised and rewrote — often with feedback from a trusted reader who teaches creative writing at the University of Miami — along the way.”
Once the manuscript was complete, Zurenda did not follow the usual protocol in acquiring an agent.
“Instead of writing a query letter, I bolstered my nerve and called the New York office of someone I consider my ‘in-your-wildest-dreams’ agent on a Friday afternoon,” she says. “Elated that she came on the line, I boldly asked if she would consider reading my manuscript. After a pause in which I thought she had perhaps hung up, she said briskly to send the manuscript. On Monday afternoon I received her response: she loved the novel and wanted to represent it.”
Over the course of another year, thanks to her agent’s input and feedback from editors, Zurenda wrote and intertwined a secondary plot of mystery that “made ‘Bells for Eli’ exactly the novel it was meant to be.”
Zurenda grew up in the small town of Lancaster, S.C., where many of the town’s employees worked for Springs Mills, as did her father.
“A civil engineer, my father worked in various positions for Springs, eventually becoming the company’s chief design engineer,” she says. “Except for sometimes teaching adult ed classes in the evenings, my mother didn’t work outside the home when my brother and I were growing up. She returned to teaching elementary school when I left for college. She was a beloved teacher. Growing up in Lancaster offered me a wonderful childhood, and I’ve embedded bits and pieces of my youth into the setting of the fictitious small town of Green Branch, S.C., in ‘Bells for Eli.’”
Zurenda attended Converse College, in Spartanburg, S.C., earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English there.
“Converse is the model for Tulloh College in my novel,” she says.
Zurenda and her husband of 13 years, Wayne, live in Spartanburg, S.C.
“I have two daughters, Kassie and Susanne, from my first marriage,” she says. “They both live in the lower part of the state with their families, Kassie in Charleston, and Susanne in Summerville. Kassie has two daughters (ages 7 and 18 months), along with her husband Spencer’s 10-year old twin sons. My younger daughter, Susanne, and her husband, Brian, have a four-year old son and 19-month old daughter. I love being a grandmother!”
Zurenda has taught English at both the college and high school AP levels and says she enjoyed both groups of students.
“Both had their joys and trials,” she says. “I taught twice as long at Spartanburg Community College — over 20 years — while my career at Spartanburg High School was the final 10 years of my teaching career. I loved connecting with students at the community college who ranged from teenagers to men and women my age and older and who had widely diverse academic backgrounds. Successfully instructing students at different levels within the same class could also be a challenge. Conversely, most of the students in my AP classes at Spartanburg High School were a more heterogeneous grouping in terms of background and aptitude. They were super smart and inquisitive and kept me on my toes.”
Zurenda wrote a number of short stories while still teaching that won regional awards such as The South Carolina Fiction Project, the Southern Writers Symposium Emerging Writers Fiction Contest, Winston Hardegree Fiction Contest, the annual Jubilee Juried Literary Competition and the Porter Fleming Writing Competition.
Zurenda says she has begun working on another novel.
“Like ‘Bells for Eli,’ it is Southern, but the setting is modern day instead of an earlier era,” she says. “The story revolves around a high school English teacher, a privileged and brilliant white male high school senior, and an intelligent but socially and economically challenged biracial female high school junior. I am challenged to tell the story from three points of view, but this is what the circumstances demand, so we’ll see! Every word is an adventure! The title will surely change a number of times, but presently I’m calling it ‘Before the School Day Ends.’”
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
