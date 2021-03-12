White teeth, shapely legs, slender hips, expressive eyes, good breeding, exotic name. In addition, this gal is a quick study who learns her part in a flash. If she lived in Hollywood instead of Pinehurst, Brielle Von Agilquest might dream of a star — and paw print — on the Walk of Fame at Grauman’s Chinese Theater.
Brielle (Hebrew for “from God”) is a seven-year-old 65-pound German shepherd owned by obedience trainer Ellen Pfann. Brielle’s pedigree is almost as long as her list of accomplishments, culminating in Top 10 Overall Obedience German Shepherd Dogs in the U.S., 2018-2019. Despite the dog’s formidable appearance, Pfann calls her “extremely sweet” unless her mistress is threatened. Then — don’t ask. An adult shepherd’s jaw can exert 800 pounds of pressure.
And now, Brielle steals the show in “Good-Bye Butterfly,” an indie murder mystery filmed in Salisbury, whose plot concerns the murder of a 5-year-old girl, a la “The Lovely Bones.”
According to mostly positive online reviews:
“Loved the German shepherd …. Obviously a very well-trained dog … Her acting to alert the owner as to the home of the suspect was amazing.”
This wasn’t Brielle’s acting debut. In 2019, she appeared as a Seeing Eye dog in an episode for “It’s Supernatural!” a Christian TV network based in Charlotte.
“Brielle had to faint when the Holy Ghost appeared,” Pfann says. For this, a new voice command was created which, when translated from Hebrew, means “head down.”
However, compliance was a bit strange since, for a dog, lying down signals submission.
“But she got it on the first take,” Pfann says, proudly, patting her girl and rewarding her with string cheese.
Pfann does not anthropomorphize their relationship. “We bought Brielle. We didn’t ‘adopt’ her. She is a dog, not a baby.” Pfann occasionally refers to her as a “bitch,” the correct term for a female dog. Yet Brielle’s intelligence, loyalty, memory, personality coupled with canine instinct confounds humans.
When Brielle’s longtime companion Ari, also an obedience champ/certified therapy dog, who helped his mistress through chemotherapy, died, Pfann traveled to the breeder in Montana to “buy” Justice, Brielle’s nephew. Now, at nine months Justice is a puppy powerhouse with a formidable face and shoulders more NFL linebacker than matinee idol.
His obedience lessons are going well, Pfann reports. But as yet Brielle’s intuition remains unchallenged. “She looks into my eyes and reads my mind.”
Training
Dog training is a profession with its own vocabulary and certifications. Pfann’s education began as a child; her uncle bred German shepherds and her mother obedience-trained them and other dogs in the basement of their house.
“I got my first puppy when I was 5,” she says.
Real estate became her profession (company name, Best in Show), but dogs remained her vocation. She and her husband, Randy Pfann, drive their dogs to obedience trials nationwide. Pfann is affiliated with several organizations and teaches at Cape Fear Dog Training Club in Fayetteville.
Companion dog obedience training is the bedrock for more advanced skills such as seeing eye, search and rescue, cadaver, guard and … acting.
Pfann was contacted about the gig by Bonnie Buchanan of Bonnie and Clyde, an animal actors’ agency in Sanford. Buchanan has placed dogs in films and commercials across the country, including one for the Hallmark channel.
“I called Ellen, knowing she was a good trainer,” Buchanan says. The gig required vicious barking on command by a dog with a stable personality, not skittish or shy, a dog who wasn’t aggressive and worked comfortably with strangers.
“I trained Brielle with a hand command in about 20 seconds,” Pfann says.
Buchanan took videos of Brielle and submitted them to the producer.
When Brielle made the cut, Pfann was sent a script. It was agreed that Pfann, not the actor, would give hand signals from out of camera range. Although Brielle nailed the first take, it was re-shot from several angles.
“(The dog) has to have patience. Brielle cooperated,” she says. “She was having fun.”
Brielle appears in about five scenes, culminating in leading the father to a neighbor who murdered his daughter.
“After the last scene was shot the cast got together and applauded (Brielle),” Pfann says. “She was like a mascot. They respected her.”
Observing Pfann and Brielle’s interaction borders on the preternatural. The first obedience lesson is for the dog to lock eyes with his or her trainer. Brielle will not be distracted, even when not performing. She watches for the command, executes it, then pleased with her own performance, jumps for joy, or at least for praise. Treats reward beginners, then are tapered off.
“German shepherds need a job. This dog has a job and she takes it seriously,” Pfann says. “She has to get it right.”
This applies to Brielle’s other skill: herding sheep. “She’s brought me to tears, sometimes. She actually counts the sheep,” Pfann says.
When the workout is finished, dog and mistress sometimes nap together, on the bed.
The future? Brielle is open to offers.
“We’re not actually looking but there might be a part coming up,” Pfann hints.
The pair will be ready.
“Brielle talks to me all the time. She’s a handful but otherwise pretty darn perfect.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.